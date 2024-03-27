AEW Dynamite Results 3/27/24

The road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues tonight in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/27/2024)

We kick off with the usual AEW Dynamite theme song and intro video and then we shoot inside the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, where fireworks and pyro erupts as Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s show.

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of Will Ospreay’s theme music. The crowd roars as “The Aerial Assassin” emerges and heads down to the ring for our first match of the evening. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

The theme for Katsuyori Shibata hits next and out comes the Japanese legend with his trademark red towel around his neck. He heads to the ring to a decent response from the Quebec crowd as split-screen highlights of Ospreay-Shibata I from seven years ago, which Shibata won, are shown.

Now the bell sounds and immediately the crowd erupts with another loud roar in clear anticipation of what they are about to see. Ospreay already has that level of expectations from the AEW fan base after only a handful of appearances with the company since joining as a full-time star.

Ospreay and Shibata start things off slow, doing a lot of clinch grappling and mat-based attacks, with reversals and counters galore. Shibata goes for his kick-finisher, which he used to defeat Ospreay seven years ago, but Ospreay avoids it well. Ospreay lands a beautiful drop kick for the first big pop of the match.

From there, Ospreay pummels Shibata in the corner with vicious forearms. He backs up and leaps in with a diving stomp/kick to the grill of the Japanese legend. Shibata rolls out to the floor to re-group, but Ospreay slingshots himself over the top-rope for a splash at ringside.

On the apron, Shibata blasts Ospreay with a running boot to the face with heavy momentum, which launches “The Aerial Assassin” out to the floor, where he receives a painful landing. Shibata follows up with some big shots to Ospreay on the floor and then rolls back into the ring where he sits cross-legged like CM Punk.

A loud “Let’s go Ospreay!” chant breaks out as Shibata works over the leg of Ospreay, focusing his attack on the lower limb of the high-flyer. Ospreay starts to fight back with big chops, but Shibata hits a backdrop suplex that dumps Ospreay on his dome. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some wild back-and-forth action, with both guys having their moments in the offensive lead. In the end, Ospreay hits an Os-cutter, a Tiger Driver ’91 and then one more big move for good measure to pick up the victory in an excellent opening contest.

Winner: Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament

The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

After the match, we see Ospreay and Shibata share a moment of mutual respect while the crowd shows them both a ton of love. From there, the commentators bring up Ospreay’s match at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on April 21. A video package airs for the Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson match.

When that wraps up, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with The Young Bucks. They do their cheesey AEW EVP routine, commenting on Paquette’s job performance on the spot, etc.

Ultimately, they vow that they will not let lightning strike twice with Private Party, as they lost to them in the first Dynamite ever and refuse to do the same when they meet tonight in the AEW Tag-Team Championship Tournament. The Young Bucks head off after telling Paquette to smile more. We head to another commercial break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Kazuchika Okada pulling up in a fancy car. He steps out in a suit with his newly won AEW International Championship over his shoulder. Back inside the arena, the theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson for our next match of the evening.

Private Party’s theme hits next and out comes Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. They settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament match off-and-running. We see double backslides by Private Party for a two count coming out of the gate. Double superkicks by Private Party and The Bucks head to the outside. Stereo suicide dives not and Private Party are in control momentarily.

Matt throws Quen over the front row. Silly String over the guardrail by Private Party! Nicholas and Quen are both standing on the guardrail, and Nicholas hits a super Falcon Arrow to the floor! The Bucks want a count out win as we go to commercial. Matthew with a body slam to Quen and a senton from the apron by Nicholas.

The Young Bucks are in control now, making quick tags. Catapult into an enziguiri by the Bucks but Kassidy pushes Nicholas off the top. Kassidy in now with a cutter over the top rope to Nicholas. Pump kick off the apron to Nicholas, enziugiri to Matthew, and an Asai Moonsault to Nicholas. Springboard crossbody by Kassidy gets two. Matthew blocks a Twist of Fate and Nicholas trips Kassidy from the outside. Doomsday Sliced Bread by The Bucks is next, but Quen breaks up the pin before the count of three.

Quen gets the tag after pulling Kassidy to his corner, but The Bucks quickly take advantage of a hurt Quen. German suplex by Nicholas. Another German suplex, this time on the apron! TK Driver attempt but Quen rolls up Matthews for two. Gin & Juice by Private Party out of nowhere. Nicholas rolls out of the ring, though. More Bang for Your Buck by Private Party. Nicholas barely breaks up the pin.

We finally work our way to the finish of this one, which sees Nicholas grab the ring bell. The referee pulls it out of his hands, allowing Matthew to low blow Kassidy. Quen hits Matthew with the bell behind the ref’s back for a two count, as Matthew gets his foot on the rope just in time. Quen misses a 630 splash and lands hard on the way down. An EVP Trigger by the Bucks looks slightly botched, but still gets them the win to advance in the tourney.

Winners and ADVANCING in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament: The Young Bucks

TBS Women’s Championship Eliminator

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

Backstage, “CEO” Mercedes Mone shows up in a fancy car with a fur coat on as we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Chris Jericho and HOOK for a backstage interview. Jericho tells HOOK how much potential he sees in him and offers his advice and help if he wants it.

HOOK says he does because he’s Chris Jericho. He says he also knows that … he’s Chris Jericho, so he’s gonna watch out for Chris Jericho-type stuff. With Jericho understanding that, the two dap it up and the LionHOOK duo is born.

Inside the arena, Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and out comes “The CEO” to join the gang on the call for special guest commentary of our next match of the evening, which will feature Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue in a four-way TBS Women’s Championship eliminator, to see who will challenge Julia Hart next for the title.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

