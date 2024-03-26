WWE NXT Results 3/26/24

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA. continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., with the second-to-last episode of the weekly NXT on USA show leading up to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

On tap for tonight’s show is Shawn Spears vs. Dijak, Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx, Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs, Alpha Academy vs. The Wolf Dogs, Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks, Ridge Holland addresses the NXT Universe, Prime Target: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams will premiere, Lola Vice issues an Open Challenge and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/26/2024)

Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show.

Dijak vs. Shawn Spears

Dijak’s theme hits after that and the big man makes his way out looking like a “White Shaft” to kick off this week’s show with our first match of the evening. As he settles in the squared circle, Booker T joins Vic Joseph on commentary.

The theme for Dijak dies down and then the lights dim down. The spotlight shines on the entrance way and out comes Shawn Spears. He takes his time getting in the ring. After he does, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with opening singles action.

We see Dijak start off strong, taking it to Spears. The fight spills out to the floor early on, where Spears starts to take over. He decks Dijak and heads into the ring for a running dive onto the big man on the floor. That gets a big pop and “NXT! NXT!” chant-treatment.

Vic and Booker talk us through the instant replay of the big high spot as Spears brings Dijak back into the ring. Dijak starts to fight back, pummeling Spears in the corner with heavy strikes. He scoops Spears up and connects with a big back-breaker before hitting a splash off the ropes for a two count.

As the action continues, we hear Booker talking about Spears potentially dealing with an injury issue with his leg. Spears connects with a vicious chop to Dijak that echos throughout the CWC. On the top-rope, we see Spears hit a big German suplex to Dijak.

He knocks him out of the ring as a censored “Holy sh*t!” chant breaks out from the Orlando crowd. On the floor, we see Spears get into the grounded Dijak’s face to talk trash to him as we see the nutty Joe Gacy coming out from under the ring in the background.

Gacy slides back under the ring as Spears brings Dijak back to the ring apron and hits a kill-shot DDT. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest continues.

When we return, Dijak works his way to victory after hitting his finisher. Joe Gacy comes out from under the ring again afterwards and stands on the commentary desk holding the chair he took from Spears under the ring with him, which helped his rival Dijak out. Dijak sees him holding the chair and smiles.

Winner: Dijak

Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

After the opening contest wraps up, we shoot to a lengthy video package featuring former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. She watches old footage of her happy-go-lucky self from her first year in NXT and talks about how disgusted she is watching herself being such a people-pleaser.

She vows to take back her title from Lyra Valkyria at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. When this finishes up, we head back inside the CWC where the Chase U theme hits. Out comes the regular Chase U version of Thea Hail, seemingly back to her normal self. with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase by her side.

As Thea Hail settles into the ring for our second bout of the evening, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see various stars apparently auditioning to be the host for this year’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 show during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

Back in the CWC, the theme for Jazmyn Nyx hits and out she comes accompanied by Jacy Jane. The two head to the ring as Nyx prepares to make her NXT on USA in-ring debut. The bell sounds and Hail sprints across the ring and immediately goes to work on Nyx. The fans chant “Thea! Thea!” as she works over the newcomer.

Following some more back-and-forth action, we see Jacy Jane get involved, which not only helps Nyx take over, but somehow leads to Andre Chase and Duke Hudson being ejected from ringside. Jane and Hail talk on the ring apron, with an emotional Hail telling Jane she thought they were friends.

Jane slaps her and Nyx nearly steals the win, however, Hail ends up reversing the pin for the win. After the match, Hail is ambushed and attacked by Jacy Jane, Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan run out to make the save, and along with Hail, help run off Jane, Nyx, James and Dame.

Winner: Thea Hail

PRIME TARGET: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams (Part 1 Of 3)

Once the Hail-Nyx post-match scene dies down, the camera settles at the commentary desk at ringside, where Vic Joseph and Booker T talk about this year’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 show being the biggest Stand & Deliver in WWE NXT history.

They talk about the card, which will include the first-ever showdown between former longtime friends turned bitter-rivals, Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams.

With that said, we see part one of three of the premiere of the PRIME TARGET: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams special mini-documentary. It features comments from Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams themselves, as well as Randy Orton, CM Punk, Booker T, Cody Rhodes and others.

The first part of the documentary-style video segment is done really well, and does a great job of building up anticipation for the match while telling the full back-story leading up to it. After the first part wraps up, we hear Vic Joseph inform us that there will be two more parts to PRIME TARGET before the end of the show. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Open Challenge

Lola Vice vs. Natalya

When we return from the break, we head back inside the CWC and the theme for Lola Vice hits. Out comes the martial arts bad ass to the ring for her scheduled Open Challenge. She gets on the mic and boasts about her abilities as a martial artist and how she’s ready to take over the NXT women’s division.

The theme for Natalya hits and out comes the veteran main roster WWE Superstar to a big pop. She comes out with a microphone and says Lola is a bad ass and makes it clear that she respects her, but also equally clear that she wants to be the one to kick her ass. She heads to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Vice and Nattie brawl to start things off, and then Nattie slams Lola into the turnbuckles and knocks her down. Lola escapes to the outside but Nattie grabs her and rolls her in. Lola escapes out the other side but gets thrown into the apron and rolled in again.

Nattie trash-talks Lola, but Lola fights back with an assortment of strikes, using her noted martial arts background to help take back over control of the offensive momentum in the match as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Karmen Petrovic comes out and distracts Lola, leading to Nattie taking over and ultimately picking up the win.

Winner: Natalya

Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

We head outside to the parking lot where Shawn Spears talks directly into the camera about his loss to Dijak in the opening match of the evening. As he continues talking, we see Joe Gacy on top of the building way up above laughing and throwing down the chair he took away from Spears during the Dijak match.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi also enters the mix. Back inside the CWC, we see The Family watching as Stacks bounces around to get warmed up for his upcoming match. We see his opponent, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov walking the hallways as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see a video package for Sol Ruca, who made her in-ring return to NXT on last week’s show. She sends a message to Blair Davenport and vows to “snatch her soul” with her Sol-snatcher finisher next week. Back live, we see Davenport being interviewed backstage to respond to Ruca.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for The Family hits and out comes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to the ring for our next match of the evening. He is accompanied by Adrianna Rizzo, and Vic points out that Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusafino hung back in the back for this one.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for the reigning NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov. Out comes “The Mad Dragon” to a good reaction from the Orlando crowd. He settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running.

The two collide in the middle of the ring and immediately start trading big shots. We see Stacks focusing his attack on the H-Bomb hand and arm of “The Mad Dragon” throughout the match. In the end, however, Dragunov manages to pull off the victory to keep his momentum strong heading into his WrestleMania XL Weekend title defense.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Ridge Holland Announces His Retirement

Once the Dragunov-Stacks bout wraps up, we head into part two of three of the PRIME TARGET: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams documentary-style video package promoting their upcoming grudge match showdown at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. This part focuses on Trick, even showing him doing the Rocky Balboa run up the steps in Philly.

After part two of PRIME TARGET wraps up, we head into another commercial break, which includes a Meek Mill commercial for his appearance at WrestleMania XL in his hometown of Philadelphia, PA.

When we return, we see Ridge Holland in the ring with a microphone in his hand. A somber Holland thanks the NXT executive staff for giving him this time to say some things tonight. He goes on to talk about how over the past two days he’s had two difficult conversations with his family and himself, six inches from the mirror.

He talks about not being able to be the father and husband he needs to be. He says so he made a decision, one that is best for he and his own mental health, as well as the best future for his family. With that said, he officially announces he is “stepping away from in-ring competition, indefinitely.”

Holland tells the fans they’ll never know how much they mean to him. He thanks WWE for giving him a chance to come back to NXT and take one last shot at things. He sets the microphone down in the middle of the ring as the fans chant “Thank you, Ridge! Thank you, Ridge!”

Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs

After a lengthy Lyra Valkyria video package responding to the comments made by Roxanne Perez in her lengthy video package earlier in the show, we head back inside the CWC where we hear the familiar sounds of the Chase U theme song. Duke Hudson makes his way out to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is his opponent, Josh Briggs. On special guest commentary alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T for this match is Dijak. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Briggs jumps into the early offensive lead, shouting trash-talk to Dijak at the commentary desk from the ring while doing so.

We see Hudson start to take over as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this one-on-one showdown with potential NXT North American Championship implications continues. When we return, we see Briggs is back in a comfortable offensive lead and ultimately fight his way to victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see Briggs celebrating his win when Dijak leaves the commentary desk and heads to the ring apron. We see NXT North American Champion Oba Femi appear. He announces he will be defending his title in a triple-threat match against Josh Briggs and Dijak at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

We see part three of PRIME TARGET: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams, hyping their highly-anticipated showdown in the co-main event of the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. Backstage, we see Noam Dar and The Meta-Four announce themselves as the hosts for the aforementioned WWE NXT premium live event during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

The Wolf Dogs vs. Alpha Academy

It’s main event time!

After the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 host announcement from Noam Dar and The Meta-Four, we return inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T announce that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will both appear on next week’s “go-home show” for the WWE NXT PLE during WMXL Weekend in what is being dubbed “The Final Face-Off.”

Also set for next week is Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport, Super Nova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valktyria, as well as Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. LWO vs. The O.C. in a triple-threat eliminator bout, with the winning team joining the tag-title bout at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

Additionally, the commentary duo confirm the announcement that Oba Femi made before the last break regarding his NXT North American Championship defense in a triple-threat match against Josh Briggs and Dijak at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver.

After that news is confirmed, the theme for The Wolf Dogs hits and out comes the Undisputed WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for our final match of the evening. As they head to the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Ilja Dragunov nursing his hand after his hard-fought victory over Stacks earlier tonight. Up walks Luca Crusafino who tells Dragunov “you’ll need this,” and hands him what looks like the envelope the presenter opens to announce the winner of the Oscars.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for Alpha Academy hits and out comes Akira Tozawa and Otis accompanied by Maxxine Dupri for the final match of this week’s show. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which will see Alpha Academy added to the tag title bout at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 with a potential victory.

We see some general back-and-forth action early on, with The Wolf Dogs duo of Breakker and Corbin jumping into an early offensive lead. After a couple of minutes goes by, we see Otis and Tozawa start to fight from underneath back into competitive form. Tozawa hits a big high spot from the ring to the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from our final break of the evening, we see the Alpha Academy duo of Otis and Tozawa hitting crowd-pleasing spots and routines, including Otis’ catapillar. On the floor, Corbin puts Otis through the commentary desk and then The Wolf Dogs finish things off for the win.

After the match, The O.C., LWO and Axiom & Nathan Frazer all hit the ring, as they collide next week to see who challenges Breakker and Corbin for the tag titles at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. All the teams brawl in wild fashion as Vic Joseph and Booker T wrap things up for this week’s show on commentary. That’s how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The Wolf Dogs

