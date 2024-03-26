WWE NXT Matches For Next Week

The lineup for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 “go-home show” is starting to take shape.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, it was announced that Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will both appear on next week’s show on April 2 in what is being dubbed “The Final Face-Off” ahead of their WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 co-main event grudge match.

Also announced for next week’s show is The Supernova Sessions featuring guests Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca, as well as The O.C. vs. LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer in a NXT Tag-Team Championship #1 Contenders Triple-Threat Match, with the winning team challenging The Wolf Dogs at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

NEXT WEEK – GO-HOME SHOW:

– Melo & Trick Final Face-Off;

– Supernova Sessions w/Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez;

– L.W.O vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The Good Brothers (1# Contenders NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat Match);

