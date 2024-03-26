Top Japanese promotions working together for join event
NJPW, NOAH, DDT, STARDOM, Dragon Gate and BJW will be holding a joint event together on May 6th as United Japan Pro-Wrestling.
United Japan Pro Wrestling’s first show ALL TOGETHER will happen on May 6 and some matches have already been announced:
• Shota Umino (NJPW), Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH) and Yuki Ueno (DDT) vs. Yuya Uemura (NJPW), Konosuke Takeshita (DDT/AEW) and Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)
• Tomohiro Ishii (NJPW) and Daisuke Sekimoto (BJW) vs. Jeff Cobb (NJPW) and Masa Kitamiya (NOAH)
• Hiroshi Tanahashi (NJPW) and Sanshiro Takagi (DDT), Naomichi Marufuji (NOAH) vs. EVIL, Ren Narita and Yujiro Takahashi (NJPW)
NJPW, NOAH, DDT, DRAGONGATE, BJW & STARDOM are participating in the first ever UJPW event.
The next show following this will be on June 15.
OFFICIAL
May 6 2024
Nippon Budokan
ALL TOGETHER: United Japan Pro-Wrestling Inauguration & Noto Earthquake Benefit Eventhttps://t.co/5TPOPctj8t#NJPW #UJPW #ALLTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/7EqqwUmmEf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 26, 2024