The Undertake on Sting’s booking in AEW, Kevin Owens/Undertaker note

– The Undertaker (via Six Feet Under Podcast) talks about Sting’s booking in AEW.

“He was booked judiciously. He wasn’t put in situations where he may have got exposed and not be able to keep up with the younger talent. It was probably him because you have to understand your limitations. A lot of times, people will get caught up in the moment, ‘Let’s put Sting in the ring with such and such.’ I’m just talking about AEW. There would have been tons of singles matches for him, but he took Darby Allin; there was chemistry there, and Sting was in a big brother-type role.”

– Kevin Owens says a match with The Undertaker was heavily discussed at WrestleMania 32.

“I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it would have been amazing. My first WrestleMania, to be in there with The Undertaker, would have been sweet.”

(source: WrestleSphere)

