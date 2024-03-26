The Rock brings some Attitude Era back with him to Raw at Allstate Arena

The Rock made an unannounced surprise appearance at the Allstate Arena last night and brought some Attitude Era with him as the show closed in major chaos, blood, and bleeped words.

The People’s Champion made his presence felt at the beginning of the show, interrupting Cody Rhodes’ opening segment. The Rock didn’t say anything at all and just whispered something to Cody and left the ring. A backstage interview afterwards was unsuccessful in trying to decipher what Rock told Cody.

At the end of the broadcast as Cody Rhodes was battling Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa backstage, The Rock showed up again and beat the holy hell out of Rhodes. The two took matters outside where it was raining and Rock threw Cody into the side of his bus, busting him open.

Rock took out a white weight-lifting belt which had Mama Rhodes on it and wiped Cody’s blood on it and then talked about hard times referring to Cody’s dad Dusty and told Cody that this is what happens “when you f*ck with the final boss.”

The Rock left Cody a bloody pulp and then looked at the camera to address Cody’s mother.

“Look at your son, Mama Rhodes. It didn’t have to be this way but now, this is the only way,” The Rock said.

While not quite exactly what the nWo did to The Rock in the buildup to WrestleMania 18, this had a similar Attitude Era feel with The Rock now playing the perfect heel.

