Ridge Holland announces he is “stepping away from in-ring competition”

Mar 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ridge Holland delivered an emotional speech in the ring, expressing the difficulty of what he’s about to say. He acknowledges the perception surrounding him and the impact of his job on his personal life. Holland reveals he’s had tough discussions with loved ones and himself, citing a lack of mental and physical resilience required for rugby and wrestling. In the best interest of his family, he announces his indefinite departure from in-ring competition.

Holland has been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website.

