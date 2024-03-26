Review of Becky Lynch’s Autobiography

by Alan Wojcik

As this review is published we are roughly two weeks from the big World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) spectacular known as WrestleMania. This is the 40th version of the event and one of the many anticipated bouts is a Women’s title bout between two enigmas; the champion Rhea Ripley and the creator of her own autobiography BECKY LYNCH aka THE MAN aka BECKY TWO BELTS aka IRISH LASSKICKER aka BIG TIME BECKS. The book released on March 26th is entitled BECKY LYNCH: THE MAN, NOT YOUR AVERAGE AVERAGE GIRL (384pp, $28.99, Gallery.)

No that is not a mistype by me, that is the title of this wonderful book by REBECCA QUIN aka LYNCH. Despite a lovely form letter from the publisher to embargo things until the release date; some people who are also doing reviews have spoiled some things’ namely an interesting photo of Ms. Quin and her spouse WWE performer Seth Rollins. Ms. Quin claims she didn’t know the photo was going to be used. This made me read the book with some trepidation. That was until I realized she did not use a ghost writer like some other WWE stars of recent memory.

Let’s get right to it, this book as I said is a wonderful read. Ms. Quin is to be commended for opening up to her fans and the world about some difficult things she has endured. Two of which are an eating disorder and some mental health obstacles which could have ruined her amazing career. As a Dad of two daughters I found myself wanting to offer a virtual hug of support to Ms. Quin on her journey from wrestling career beginning in Ireland with help from current WWE star Finn Balor. There are some other things besides training with the former Prince Devitt that come up in the pages but I shall leave that to your eyes. Also included are several changes in her current career choice, like flight attendant, comedian/actress and personal trainer.

The humor you see used by Becky Lynch on screen resonates in the book. Unlike when Dwayne Johnson did a book in his career (Quin considers him a friend and mentor), the book is 1000% from the view of Ms. Quin. I enjoyed the path of leaving Shimmer Women Athletes’ and back again which led to the signing with WWE. The creation of the Becky Lynch character and evolution is also worth the read. In fact it might make you appreciate The Man even more.

If you are looking for comments on the current WWE/UFC/TKO merger or the scandals revolving around former WWE owner Vince McMahon; this is the wrong book. The book ends after the WrestleMania 38 encounter between Lynch and Bianca Belair. But you will get all the details of the love-hate relationship with Charlotte Flair and the courting of the aforementioned Rollins. Enjoy this book and get ready for the two night event 40 years in the making as the adverts list.

Thanks to Lucy Nalen of Gallery/Simon & Schuster for the advance read. The book can be purchased on all shopping platforms like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more work from Alan Wojcik check out www.Facebook.com/KayfabeWrestlingRadio or MyNameisWojcik on Twitter/X.

