Rapper Meek Mill to appear at WrestleMania

It looks like rapper Meek Mill will be appearing at WrestleMania after a video promoting the show featuring Mill aired last night on Raw.

The whole thing started on Instagram a couple of days ago when The Grammy-nominated artist told Triple H that Philly is his city and his sons wanted to be there. Triple H told him to clear his schedule and he’s going to hook him up.

Mill the teased a performance saying that fans are asking for Dreams and Nightmares, which is one of his songs.

The 36-year-old rapper formerly dated Nicki Minaj and had his fair share of troubles with the law, even spending time in prison. After his release from prison, he setup the Reform Alliance with Jay-Z and other notable business men and became a leading advocate of criminal justice reform in the United States.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

