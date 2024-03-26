Potential WWE Wrestlemania 40 spoiler

It was previously reported that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena will potentially be making appearances at WWE Wrestlemania 40 although nothing is official.

As seen on last night’s edition of RAW, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attacked Cody Rhodes at the end of the broadcast. While Rock was attacking Cody, a WWE production truck was seen in the background that included images of Austin and Cena.

This led to fan speculation that Austin and/or Cena will be involved in Cody’s match against Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. For what it’s worth, Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes noted the following in regards to the production truck with Austin and Cena being shown…

“Everything is done on purpose. Two weeks out from WrestleMania, the backdrop of these WM ‘specific’ trucks last night [with pictures of Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, etc.] would have sufficed. I’ll leave it at that…”

Everything is done on purpose. Two weeks out from WrestleMania, the backdrop of these WM ‘specific’ trucks last night would have sufficed. I’ll leave it at that… pic.twitter.com/VZJGmP9yZX — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 26, 2024

