Becky Lynch’s bio book out today

Becky Lynch’s book The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, is out officially in bookstores nationwide and online.

Published by Gallery Books through Simon & Schuster, this 384-page hardcover book is compelling and deeply personal memoir from Rebecca Quin who delves into her earliest wrestling days, her scrappy beginnings, and her meteoric rise to fame.

Lynch was in New York City today doing the media rounds promoting the book and appeared on The Today Show this morning. She also had an autograph signing at Barnes & Noble where she spent over four hours signing copies of her book for the hundreds of fans who showed up.

The book is currently #1 in the wrestling biographies section on Amazon and #254 in the overall books section.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Thanks for having me @todayshow and letting me gush about my book! It’s out now wherever books are sold, I can’t wait to see you all during The Becky Lynch Experience. pic.twitter.com/Rahi9QUVpM — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 26, 2024

