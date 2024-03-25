WWE: Next Gen to start streaming on The Roku Channel next week

A new Roku Original WWE show will debut on the streaming platform next week titled WWE: Next Gen.

From executive producer John Cena, Next Gen is an eight-part docuseries going behind the scenes to experience the training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of young men and women making their WWE dreams a reality.

The series was green-lit last year and started filming around WrestleMania 39. It was originally titled WWE Recruits.

WWE: Next Gen is produced by WWE and A.Smith & Co Productions. Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Ian Mallahan, Dan Baime, and John Cena serve as executive producers.

It streams free starting on April 1 on The Roku Channel.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

