Video: Full CM Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins segment

Mar 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk will be doing commentary at WrestleMania during Rollins vs McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre: “I’ve always known I was the chosen one.”

CM Punk: “The Chosen One? Who chose you? What was his name? Say it if you’ve got the balls..”

“I’m not medically cleared, but damn it, my mouth works…April knows what I’m talking about.”
— CM Punk

