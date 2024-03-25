Video: Full CM Punk-Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins segment

Full CM Punk/Drew McIntyre/Seth Rollins segment. Punk and Drew giving us an appetizer!! This feud is gonna be generational!!

LOVED EVERY MINUTE OF IT!! #WWERAW

CM Punk will be doing commentary at WrestleMania during Rollins vs McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre: “I’ve always known I was the chosen one.”

CM Punk: “The Chosen One? Who chose you? What was his name? Say it if you’ve got the balls..”

“I’m not medically cleared, but damn it, my mouth works…April knows what I’m talking about.”

— CM Punk

