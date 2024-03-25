Update on the 4/6 episode of AEW Collision

Mar 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Please note that the Saturday, April 6th edition of AEW Collision will air at 11:30 PM Eastern.

TNT will have live coverage of NCAA Basketball that evening with a planned post-game show at 11 PM. AEW will begin airing after the post-game show.

That week’s edition of AEW Collision will be taped on Wednesday, April 3rd at Worcester, MA in advance.

