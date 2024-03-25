The Miz Down To Train Jason Kelce For WWE Career, He’d Be ‘Very Dangerous!’

If Jason Kelce gets bored of sitting on the couch all day in retirement, he’s got an open invite to take his talents to the squared circle… ’cause WWE Superstar The Miz tells TMZ Sports he wants to turn the Eagles legend into the next big thing in wrestling!!

We caught up with Miz out at LAX this week … and asked if he expected a cameo appearance from Jason and his brother, Travis, when WrestleMania 40 makes its way to Philly, where the Eagles center played for 13 years.

Miz wouldn’t spill any beans … but said it would be a “home run” if they rolled through. He DID, however, admit he wants to lend his knowledge to the 36-year-old All-Pro center in preparation for a wrestling career.

“He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring — not only with just the athleticism and the part of the wrestling, which I think he can absolutely do,” Miz said this week.

“I watched him jump up at a Bills game from, like, down and jump up into a window, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy is 300 pounds, how did he do that? That’s incredible.'”

Outside of being an athletic specimen, Miz said Jason would be a natural on the mic … which is just as important when it comes to wrestling.

Worth noting — Miz helped Logan Paul (who’s also from the Buckeye State) get his footing in the sport back in 2022 … and now, the Maverick is one of the most popular names in WWE.

Miz previously flirted with the idea of the Kelces getting into wrestling … saying back in December they’d be one helluva tag team.

It’s clear Miz is at least hoping the Kelces check out WrestleMania in Philly next month … but it may be a bit before we see them hop in the ring — if ever. Although, Jason sported a luchador mask after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl … so who knows!!

We also talked to Miz about another guy who crossed over into wrestling — actor Paul Walter Hauser — and he has some interesting words for the Emmy award winner.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

