Swerve Strickland on his experience working with CM Punk

Swerve Strickland recently spoke about his experience working with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling:

“I was his last TV match. The All-Star tag on Collision. I had great experiences with him. Didn’t interact with him a lot, but I always had positive interactions. My first day there, I was taking my photos and renders, and he jumped in and photobombed it. I never even spoke to him or had an introduction, but that was his first interaction with me. I was like, ‘This is cool, that’s dope.’ When I went out and did my contract signing, he was like, ‘How did it go?’ I said ‘It went excellent, thank you.’ He’s was always a positive influence with me.”

(via Bootleg Kev)

