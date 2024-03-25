Rousey: “I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action f*cking figure anymore”

Former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey continued to air her frustrations against WWE and their lack of planning for women on their roster, saying that The Bloodline have plans lined up for a year, yet, no one would talk to her about plans for that day until she gets to the arena.

Speaking to Cageside Seats, Rousey said that while they seem to be giving Logan Paul enough time and resources to be successful, none of the girls were getting any of that while she was there.

“I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action f*cking figure anymore. I felt like I was like doing custom matches for a f*cking sicko in the back,” Rousey said. “All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I’m in my mid-30’s now. I’ve got shit to do.”

Asked about why a singles match against Becky Lynch never transpired following the hot feud the two had, Rousey said that WWE refused to work with her or collaborate to make it happen.

“They kept pushing it off and pushing it off until it finally got to the road WrestleMania, and they’re like, yeah, we’re not gonna do you and Becky,” she said.

Rousey mentioned that after she was told that, she informed the powers that be that she would leave unless they put her in a tag team with her friend Shayna Baszler.

As for leaving, Rousey said that she couldn’t be associated with mediocrity, which is what WWE was at the time.

“I had a long sit down with Triple H and I was like, ‘I can’t be associated with mediocrity.’ And that’s what they seemed to be happy with at the time. And I hope that is different now, but I can’t say… that I’ve ever experienced it any other way.”

She added that she wished that her second run was under Triple H and Vince McMahon gone because Triple H has always been great towards the women in WWE and believed in all of them.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996. He is born and raised in Malta, follows professional wrestling and MMA, loves to travel, and is a big Apple fan!

