Match, Segment Set For Next Week’s Final Raw Before WrestleMania 40

The lineup for the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is starting to take shape.

Following his surprise appearance on this week’s WWE Raw show from Chicago, Ill., The Rock has been announced for next week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

With The Rock at the 4/1 RAW show from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. will be the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is a big eight-man tag-team match pitting The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa taking on The Judgment Day foursome of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

