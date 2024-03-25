CM Punk To Be On Special Guest Commentary For Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania XL

CM Punk’s role for WrestleMania XL has been announced.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the second-to-last show before this year’s WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., CM Punk made his return in his hometown of Chicago, Ill.

During an incredibly intense and eventful segment that included Punk, Drew McIntyre and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, it was announced that “The Best in the World” would be sitting in on special guest commentary when “The Revolutionary” defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against “The Scottish Warrior” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“The Second City Saint” would then go on to promise in front of his hometown fans in Chicago that he would do something during the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL that will make Rollins and McIntyre interesting for a change.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.

What does The Best in the World have to say about #WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/Ycs9Zllm4s — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2024

