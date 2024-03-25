Becky Lynch says she’d love to open night one of WrestleMania 40

In an interview with ClutchPoints to promote her book, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch said since she can’t main event either night of WrestleMania this year, she would love to open the show of night one.

“I would love to open the show. I would love that,” Becky said. “I’ve never opened WrestleMania before.”

Her husband Seth Rollins is main eventing night one of WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns and by opening night one, she said she can relax and really enjoy Seth main eventing the show, the first one of his career. (No, cashing in at 31 does not count as main eventing a WrestleMania!)

“And to open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I’m just putting that out there,” Lynch continued. “It would be pretty cool because if it’s not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot — it’s always a great place on the card because people are so excited.”

The only women’s match that has opened a WrestleMania so far is Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the NXT title at night two of WrestleMania 36 in front of no crowd.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

