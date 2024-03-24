WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Producers For March 22 Episode

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 22, 2024 from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/22/2024 * Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar had no producer listed on the internal run sheet * Shane Helms produced the Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. The O.C. qualifier match * TJ Wilson produced the IYO SKY vs. Naomi match * Shawn Daivari produced the LA Knight and AJ Styles segment * Jason Jordan produced The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain qualifier match * Jason Jordan also produced the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face main event segment * Pete Dunne produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones and Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza matches for WWE Speed * Abyss produced the Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio and GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso post-show dark matches

(H/T: Fightful Select)

