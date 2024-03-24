WWE Announces New Segment For 3/26 NXT, Updated Lineup

A new segment has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

After surfacing on social media with a “cryptic message” after this past week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, Ridge Holland has been announced for the Tuesday, March 26, 2024 episode of the weekly show.

Holland noted in the video that he’s “gonna do what everyone wants him to do.”

“It’s pretty obvious that this effort to prove myself and redeem myself is not going the way that I hoped,” Holland said. “The result last week against Shawn Spears just proves that. I need to be honest with myself. So I’m just gonna do what everyone wants me to do.”

On Sunday, the official WWE NXT account on X announced that “after a cryptic social media post this past week, we will hear from

Ridge Holland THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 3/26 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (3/26/2024)

* The Wolf Dogs vs. Alpha Academy (Stand & Deliver Eliminator)

* PRIME TARGET: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes Package

* We’ll hear from Ridge Holland

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

* Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

* Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson

* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

After a cryptic social media post this past week, we will hear from @RidgeWWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT… 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/dgNvP35hhn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

