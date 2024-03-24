WrestleMania XL Updates, Backstage News From 3/22 WWE SmackDown

– The O.C. vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory match from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. was worked differently than The O.C. usually works their matches. It was noted that the reason the match may have looked different than other matches featuring The O.C. because Luke Gallows took the heat during it, which is a different formula than they usually use.

– The Final Testament duo of Rezar and Akam are being listed internally as Authors of Pain. The last time they worked for the company, they were internally listed as AOP. Friday’s show, which saw the Authors of Pain lose to The Street Profits, was the first WWE televised loss for the duo in tag-team competition since they lost to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable back in November of 2018. It’s worth noting that a large chunk of that streak was due to the duo not wrestling for nearly four years.

– There has been talk of four or five matches being added to the lineup for WrestleMania XL. One source noted that the addition of four or five matches isn’t a guarantee, but rather an assumed foregone conclusion.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

