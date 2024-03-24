Rhea Ripley does the stinkface (video), recent photo of Nidia, and today’s birthdays

Mar 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rhea Ripley’s stink face on Nia Jax from last night…

– Former WWE superstars Dawn Marie and Nidia…

– Happy birthday wishes go out to The Undertaker, Christopher Daniels, and the lovely CJ Perry.

