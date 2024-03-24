Rhea Ripley does the stinkface (video), recent photo of Nidia, and today’s birthdays

– Rhea Ripley’s stink face on Nia Jax from last night…

Rhea Ripley used the Stink Face at a WWE Live Event last night and broke the internet again! pic.twitter.com/wTnyIb8Upl — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) March 24, 2024

– Former WWE superstars Dawn Marie and Nidia…

It was so wonderful to catch up with some old friends last weekend! And as usual Nidia and I caused lots of trouble. pic.twitter.com/I8jrVVa8Kk — Dawn Marie (@WWEDawnMarieECW) March 24, 2024

Dawn Marie and Nidia pic.twitter.com/rCnxNu1IBA — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 24, 2024

– Happy birthday wishes go out to The Undertaker, Christopher Daniels, and the lovely CJ Perry.

