Killer Kelly Finishes Latest Run With TNA

The Motor City Machine Guns aren’t the only talents that have wrapped up business with TNA Wrestling recently.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Killer Kelly’s latest run with TNA has wrapped up.

The women’s wrestling star, who is a former Knockouts Tag-Team Champion along with Masha Slamovich, finished up her run with the company at the TNA Sacrifice 2024 pay-per-view back on March 8.

TNA will reportedly begin teasing a new potential partner for Slamovich in the coming weeks.

Killer Kelly joins Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who also finished up with TNA at the back-to-back iMPACT On AXS TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. this weekend.

