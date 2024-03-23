WWE Working On “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” Part 2 For Peacock

An interesting nugget of information surfaced from a recent Q&A with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful regarding plans for a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed WWE documentary on Peacock, “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.”

WWE has reportedly already begun filming for the project, which Rhodes noted in the past will include his run as WWE Universal Champion, should such a run take place if he is successful at WrestleMania XL next month when he challenges reigning title-holder Roman Reigns for the second consecutive WrestleMania night two main event.

“Oh, they’ve been actively filming it for months,” Sapp stated during the aforementioned Q&A. “Including backstage [footage], when he passed off the [WrestleMania XL] match to The Rock.”

This is in reference to the appearance The Rock made on the February 2, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, where he and Cody Rhodes shook hands after Cody appeared to step aside and allow Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, until the “#WeWantCody” campaign changed things back to Rhodes-Reigns II.

