WWE Confirms Three New Matches For 3/25 RAW In Chicago

Three new matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a special announcement from the WWE Springfield non-televised live event as part of the “Road to WrestleMania XL Tour.”

In the video, which WWE shared via their official X account on Saturday evening, Pearce announced the addition of “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn vs. “Big” Bronson Reed and Andrade vs. Ivar for the WWE Monday Night Raw show scheduled for Monday, March 25, 2024.

Previously announced for the 3/25 episode of Raw from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois is the return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk, Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, as well as Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

