Swerve Strickland and Jack Perry notes

– Swerve Strickland wants to see Drew McIntyre leave WWE and join AEW (via Bootleg Kev):

“I would love to see a Drew McIntyre over here. His contract status, I don’t know, I can’t speak on it, but I heard it’s not fully….I think Drew McIntyre can work anywhere in the world. He’s proven that before. That’s why WWE wanted him back so badly to the transformation he made because he can work anywhere and do anything with anybody. He would be a major fit in AEW.”

– Jack Perry requested and was denied his AEW release. He is still under contract but there are still no plans to bring him back to AEW.

According to Perry, he didn’t hear from Tony Khan for two months following All In. Perry said he never texted to say he was sorry and told Khan’s lawyers he would not initiate first contact. Khan finally set up an in-person meeting before Full Gear in LA where they discussed plans to bring him back last December, after Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, those plans were scrapped.

Perry then worked with Rocky Romero and Khan to set up his current NJPW run. He still hasn’t talked to Khan in months.

(source: Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline)

