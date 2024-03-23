NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Mar 23, 2024

The Complete Results from The MLK Jr MultiPurpose Center:

Je’Von Evans defeats Skylar Clinton

Kiyah Saint defeats Breanna Covington

Tavion Heights defeats Drake Morreaux

Jaida Parker defeats Laney Reid

Lexis King defeats Eddy Thorpe

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley defeat Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Out The Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Charlie Dempsey successfully defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Uriah Connors

Thea Hail defeats Jazmyn Nyx (with Jacy Jayne) Via DQ

Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx / Kiana James / Izzi Dame defeat Fallon Henley / Thea Hail / Wren Sinclair / Karmen Petrovic

Main Event: Trick Williams and Carlee Bright defeat Meta-Four: Oro Mensah and Lash Legend (with Jakara Jackson)

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 / @kirbygator / @bhsqueen03 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

