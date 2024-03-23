NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat Mar 23, 2024
The Complete Results from The MLK Jr MultiPurpose Center:
Je’Von Evans defeats Skylar Clinton
Kiyah Saint defeats Breanna Covington
Tavion Heights defeats Drake Morreaux
Jaida Parker defeats Laney Reid
Lexis King defeats Eddy Thorpe
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley defeat Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice
Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Out The Mud: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
Charlie Dempsey successfully defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Uriah Connors
Thea Hail defeats Jazmyn Nyx (with Jacy Jayne) Via DQ
Jacy Jayne / Jazmyn Nyx / Kiana James / Izzi Dame defeat Fallon Henley / Thea Hail / Wren Sinclair / Karmen Petrovic
Main Event: Trick Williams and Carlee Bright defeat Meta-Four: Oro Mensah and Lash Legend (with Jakara Jackson)
