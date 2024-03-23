Notes on Mercedes Mone, Drew McIntyre, and Pete Dunne

– Fightful reports Pete Dunne was listed as the producer internally for both Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones, and Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza’s ‘WWE Speed’ Matches at last night’s tapings.

– Drew McIntyre (Via Gorilla Position) to CM Punk: “Karma is a bitch”:

“I’ve been pretty honest about my opinions, he sells tickets, is a draw, but is a terrible human being. I was around him when I grew up & there were instances I haven’t talked about, perhaps won’t talk about till it’s face to face with him. But he knows, he, instead of wanting to pull me aside, even backstage and nevermind on TV and saying ‘hey you know maybe I wasn’t a good person back then or maybe I was in a bad place’, like non of that just act like everything’s perfectly fine. It’s alright mate first chance I get in the ring with you I’m going to mess you up and I didn’t just mess him up, I took him out & his spot [at WrestleMania XL]. Karma is a bitch.”

– Mercedes Moné bought a TV for a fan so they can watch AEW Dynamite in HD…

