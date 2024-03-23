MJF removed from AEW’s roster page

As seen during the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new world champion. MJF has not appeared on AEW television since the PPV and his profile was removed from AEW’s roster page in January. Internet speculation about MJF’s status with AEW was renewed this week due to his merchandise page on ShopAEW.com seemingly being pulled.

In regards to MJF’s status, Dave Meltzer noted the following…

“He is out of action as his shoulder injury was significant. Aside from that, he is literally being as secretive as possible about his situation.”

Sean Ross Sapp also commented on MJF’s status…

“Still healing up, I know some things were progressing slower than what they anticipated but he was always planned for some time off anyway from what I understood. I don’t know if that was once the injury started to happen but it had become clear by a month out of that pay-per-view, Worlds End, that he was going to have a pretty extended amount of time out.

In January, AEW President Tony Khan stated “I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow“ when asked about MJF’s status with the company.

MJF has been removed from the AEW roster page and his merchandise has been removed from AEW Shop. This could be a potential story line. pic.twitter.com/xvBOUYczCE — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 22, 2024

