Mercedes Mone Buys Lucky Fan On Social Media A Brand New HD TV
Mercedes Mone isn’t afraid to spend some money for the fans.
“The CEO” and recent addition to the women’s division in All Elite Wrestling is making headlines after she purchased a HD television for a fan she noticed sharing an image of himself watching her on AEW programming on an old-school standard definition television set.
The fan, named Doug, wrote via X, “Mercedes, here is me at home watching CEO on AEW Dynamite,” as the caption to a photo of himself posing next to his TV set with a big smile on his face as Mercedes Mone was making her ring entrance on AEW Dynamite.
Mone responded to the post via her own official X account and wrote, “Doug, when’s your birthday? I’m getting you a new TV so you can enjoy AEW Dynamite in HD.”
“My birthday was February 10th, Mercedes, lol,” Doug wrote back. “Does that mean I get the TV now, CEO? I’m so proud of you.”
The women’s wrestling veteran shot back, “Christmas then.”
Soon after this exchange, Doug resurfaced on social media with a photo of himself holding the new HD TV that Mone sent him.
“Thank you to the lovely and super-talented ‘CEO’ Mercedes Mone on sending me the NEW TV so I can watch AEW Dynamite in style,” he wrote on the caption to the photo shared via his X account. “Elite Krew for life. ‘Look I’m top-tier all the standards set.'”
Mercedes Moné bought a TV for a fan so they can watch AEW Dynamite in HD. pic.twitter.com/IsJb3UFfSa
