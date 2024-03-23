Kenny Omega: “I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest”

Mar 23, 2024 - by James Walsh

During a Twitch live stream, AEW star Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

“I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest – I can’t even say just in-ring, for me he’s the most complete wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He’s my go-to guy to study, for me being an athletic guy that wants to be able to mesh well and complement every wrestling style. But also not – I’m also, of course, anyone who’s familiar with me here in chat, I’m not afraid to embarrass myself or do silly things. And that’s what I loved a lot about what Kurt did on TV.”

Angle responded to the praise via Twitter/X…

“Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue.”

