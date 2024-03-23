Kenny Omega: “I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest”

Kenny Omega says that @RealKurtAngle is his favorite wrestler, his go to guy to study, and the most complete wrestler of all time. Kenny also said that Kurt Angle vs Rey Mysterio from SummerSlam 2002 is one of the best opening matches ever. pic.twitter.com/LbnIhD3mLM — AIR (@AIRGold_) March 23, 2024

During a Twitch live stream, AEW star Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle…

“I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest – I can’t even say just in-ring, for me he’s the most complete wrestler of all time. He’s my favorite. He’s my go-to guy to study, for me being an athletic guy that wants to be able to mesh well and complement every wrestling style. But also not – I’m also, of course, anyone who’s familiar with me here in chat, I’m not afraid to embarrass myself or do silly things. And that’s what I loved a lot about what Kurt did on TV.”

Angle responded to the praise via Twitter/X…

“Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue.”

(quote: F4WOnline.com)

