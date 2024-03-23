CM Punk Reveals Interesting News On Social Media

Mar 23, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Photo Credit: WWE

CM Punk dropped an interesting nugget of information on social media this weekend.

On his Instagram Stories, “The Best in the World” revealed that he recently did some filming with a fellow WWE Superstar.

“Filmed something really fun with Randy Orton last night that fans will love,” Punk stated.

We will keep you posted.

As noted, CM Punk has confirmed that he will appear at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next month. “The Second City Saint” is also scheduled for a homecoming appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next week in Chicago, Illinois.

