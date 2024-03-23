Backstage WWE SmackDown News From 3/22 Episode In Milwaukee, WI.

There was an interesting internal note coming out of the WWE television taping on Friday night.

As noted, WWE Speed matches were taped prior to WWE SmackDown on March 22 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The two matches saw Cedric Alexander go one-on-one against Odyssey Jones and Tyler Bate taking on Angel of Legado Del Fantasma.

What is interesting to note is that the producer on the internal run sheet for the show on 3/22 had WWE Superstar Pete Dunne listed for both WWE Speed matches.

“The Bruiserweight” was listed as a solo producer without a co-producer credit for the Alexander/Jones and Bate/Angel bouts, with the latter match even including his current New Catch Republic tag-team partner in “The Big Strong Boi” Tyler Bate.

Dunne, 30, is still very much an active member of the current WWE talent roster, as he is part of the aforementioned New Catch Republic duo with Bate on the SmackDown blue brand.

Interestingly enough, the Bate and Angel match that Dunne produced for the WWE Speed taping in Milwaukee on 3/22 are part of the equation for his next television match, as the New Catch Republic duo of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will be taking on the Legado Del Fantasma team of Angel and Humberto on the 3/29 SmackDown show next week in Uncasville, CT. in a bracket one bout in the ongoing Tag-Team Title SmackDown Tournament for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship defense of The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WrestleMania XL.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

