Additional tickets released for WrestleMania 40

WWE released additional tickets for WrestleMania 40 Saturday and Sunday as ticket demand remains pretty solid.

For WrestleMania Saturday, the cheapest tickets are now priced $150 with limited view excluding taxes and fees. The cheapest full-view seats are $344.75.

Prices are a bit more expensive for WrestleMania Sunday and while there’s only verified resale tickets with limited views selling for $227 plus fees, the full-view cheapest seat is $394 plus all the other Ticketmaster fees.

Sections 126 to 133 remain close as they are directly behind the set and most likely will not be opened as the set will cover the whole view.

WrestleMania night one is currently at 59,322 tickets distributed while night two is at 61,093 according to @WrestleTix. The current setup for Lincoln Financial Field is 62,251.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

