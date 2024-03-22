WWE Reveals Location, Store Hours For WrestleMania Superstore In Philadelphia

The location for this year’s WrestleMania Superstore has been announced.

This week, WWE announced that the WrestleMania XL Superstore will emanate from Hall B at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. during WrestleMania Week from Thursday, April 4, 2024 through Monday, April 8, 2024.

Grab the hottest WWE gear as the WrestleMania Superstore comes to Philadelphia April 4 – 8 The biggest event in sports entertainment is coming to Philadelphia and the only way to gear up for the big event is at the WrestleMania Superstore! Taking place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Thursday, April 4 – Monday, April 8, the WWE Universe can shop the largest collection of official WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and so much more! Admission to the WrestleMania Superstore is free (no ticket required) and open to the public. It is a must-attend event for every member of the WWE Universe who wants the full WrestleMania experience in Philadelphia. WrestleMania Superstore is free and open to the public. WrestleMania Superstore location Philadelphia Convention Center, Hall B

1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Superstore Hours Thursday, April 4: 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, April 5: 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday, April 6: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, April 8: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The official #WrestleMania Superstore is coming to Philadelphia! Gear up for the biggest event in sports entertainment with the largest collection of WrestleMania merchandise under one roof. Details: https://t.co/bVPVtmlwSw pic.twitter.com/YrCGULDGol — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2024

