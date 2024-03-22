WWE has been nominated for two prominent sports awards this year.

This week, a press release was issued to announce WWE has been nominated for the “Best In Sports Social Media” and “Best Deal” categories in the annual Sports Business Journal Awards.

Sports Business Journal has WWE in the two categories for their WrestleMania XL Kickoff special in Las Vegas, Nevada and the UFC/WWE merger to form TKO Group Holdings, respectively.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE nominated for two Sports Business Journal Awards WWE has officially been nominated for two Sports Business Journal Awards for the time period between March 2023 and February 2024. The nominations are: — Best in Sports Social Media for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Best Deal: UFC/WWE merge to form TKO Group Holdings. Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by Sports Business Journal to celebrate excellence in the business of sports. The 2024 nominees and winners are being recognized for the period from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024. The Sports Business Awards ceremony, a night celebrating excellence in sports business, will be Wednesday, May 22. Winners will be announced live at the awards ceremony.

