Tony Khan confirms that the AEW Triple Crown is no longer in play

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the AEW Triple Crown is no longer and the Continental title, NJPW Strong Opwenweight title, and the ROH World title are now separate once again.

It was a short-lived stint for the Triple Crown, which was introduced at Worlds End in December 2023 and ended at this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Toronto when Kazuchika Okada defeated Eddie Kingston for just the Continental title.

Khan told ComicBook Nation in an interview that whoever is the champion after the Full Gear pay-per-view in November will be included automatically in the Continental Classic tournament and the only way to keep the title then is to win the tournament at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

The rules for the title will remain the same, meaning there will be no interference and the match will be a one-on-one with no one allowed around the ring.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

