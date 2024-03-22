The Slammy Awards returning to WrestleMania 40 weekend

The Slammy Awards are returning to WWE as part of WrestleMania weekend under a slightly different name of Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards.

The news, announced today, will see The Slammys air in a live broadcast on all WWE social media networks from the WWE World at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7, an event which will be hosted by Cathy Kelly and former WWE champion Big E.

WWE has not held a Slammy Award presentation since 2020 and it’s usually held throughout an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Voting will begin soon at wwe.com/slammys. No categories or nominees have been announced yet.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

