Spoilers: Surprise Returns At TNA iMPACT Taping In Philadelphia, PA.

Two familiar faces to pro wrestling fans made surprise appearances at the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping on Friday night in Philadelphia, PA.

At the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philly this evening, Steph De Lander made her return to TNA Wrestling, competing in a match taped for an upcoming episode.

During the bout, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance, hitting the ring to help De Lander out.

Afterwards, it was announced that Steph De Lander, with Matt Cardona, will challenge Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV.

Check back here this evening for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV spoilers from the ongoing taping in Philadelphia, PA.

Steph De Lander returns to TNA in Philadelphia! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/5Xt6pL9BAN — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 22, 2024

