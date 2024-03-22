Mickie James to face Alicia Fox, plus Malakai Black and Chad Gable notes

– Per Under The Ring, Josh Barnett said he has spoken to Malakai Black about doing Bloodsport and said he would love to see Chad Gable participate in a event.

– As first announced on the “Gabby AF” podcast, Alicia Fox, now going under the name Vix Crow, will wrestle fellow former WWE star Mickie James in a singles match at Starrcast’s “HER” event on Friday, April 12th.

The show will take place in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia and will mark the first time they’ve worked a singles match with each other since October of 2009.

Happy HERsday ‍♀️ Mickie James revealed the entire #HER card on the #GabbyAF podcast! ️️ https://t.co/nrFOKqh0sj ️️

https://t.co/stQ7IS5h9S TNA Knockouts World Championship

Jordynne Grace vs. Delta Mickie James vs. Vix Crow (fka Alicia Fox) AAA Reina de Reinas… pic.twitter.com/9AUYsYA3Nw — Oceania Pro Wrestling (OPW) (@opwlive) March 21, 2024

