Mickie James to face Alicia Fox, plus Malakai Black and Chad Gable notes
– Per Under The Ring, Josh Barnett said he has spoken to Malakai Black about doing Bloodsport and said he would love to see Chad Gable participate in a event.
– As first announced on the “Gabby AF” podcast, Alicia Fox, now going under the name Vix Crow, will wrestle fellow former WWE star Mickie James in a singles match at Starrcast’s “HER” event on Friday, April 12th.
The show will take place in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia and will mark the first time they’ve worked a singles match with each other since October of 2009.
TNA Knockouts World Championship
Jordynne Grace vs. Delta
Mickie James vs. Vix Crow (fka Alicia Fox)
