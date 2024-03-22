Mickie James to face Alicia Fox, plus Malakai Black and Chad Gable notes

Mar 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Per Under The Ring, Josh Barnett said he has spoken to Malakai Black about doing Bloodsport and said he would love to see Chad Gable participate in a event.

– As first announced on the “Gabby AF” podcast, Alicia Fox, now going under the name Vix Crow, will wrestle fellow former WWE star Mickie James in a singles match at Starrcast’s “HER” event on Friday, April 12th.

The show will take place in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia and will mark the first time they’ve worked a singles match with each other since October of 2009.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Viki Vee Vento

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal