Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown In Uncasville (3/29/2024)

The road to WrestleMania XL runs through Uncasville, Connecticut next Friday night for one of the last couple of episodes of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before the biggest night of the year.

As noted, WWE announced on this week’s show at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. that Jade Cargill has officially signed with the SmackDown brand, and will make her first official appearance as a SmackDown Superstar on next week’s show.

Also on tap for the 3/29 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. is Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly, as well as two more WrestleMania XL Tag-Team Championship SmackDown Tournament matches, with bracket two finals between The Street Profits and the team of Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, and the New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma.

