Notes on AJ Styles, Tony Khan, and Queen Aminata vs Billie Starkz announced

– In an interview Comic Book Nation that debuted prior to Dynamite, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that whoever holds the Continental Championship after November’s annual “Full Gear” pay-per-view will get an automatic spot in the Continental Classic. However, the champ would have to win the tournament final at December’s “Worlds End” PPV in order to keep their championship.

– Queen Aminata vs Billie Starkz for the Inagural ROH Womens Television Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor

FRIDAY April 5th

Philadelphia, PA | @LiacourasCenter#ROHSupercardOfHonorhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn#ROH Women's World TV Title Tournament Final

Queen Aminata (@amisylle) vs. @BillieStarkz Queen Aminata & Billie Starkz clash to crown the first-ever ROH World TV Champion! pic.twitter.com/NipGCBoR19 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 22, 2024

– AJ Styles, speaking to the Battlegrounds Podcast, about wanting more free-agents to sign with WWE.

“I wish more guys, who I think would do well in WWE, who may have been afraid in the past with things that happened with Vince being there, I wish that they would understand that WWE is in this for the long run.

We’re talking about 10 years on Netflix, possibly 20 years. That’s a long time. We’re not going anywhere.”

