New Japan announces upcoming matches

New Japan have revealed new matches for several upcoming shows. Here are the notable matches:

ROAD TO SAKURA GENESIS – MARCH 31:

KOPW2023 Championship

Great-O-Khan vs Tanga Loa

ROAD TO SAKURA GENESIS – APRIL 3:

Naito & Hiromu vs Tsuji & BUSHI

SAKURA GENESIS – APRIL 6:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Tetsuya Naito vs Yota Tsuji

NEVER Openweight Championship

EVIL vs Shingo Takagi

Shota Umino & Jon Moxley vs House of Torture

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

SHO vs YOH

IWGP Tag Team Championship

KENTA & Chase Owens vs Bishamon

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Connors & DRILLA vs Catch 2/2 vs Intergalactic Jetsetters

WINDY CITY RIOT – APRIL 12:

Tomohiro Ishii vs Nic Nemeth

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship

GOD 4 Corners Open Challenge

The full card is SET for Sakura Genesis! FIVE Championship matches, headlined by Yota Tsuji vs Tetsuya Naito! Jon Moxley returns and much more!

