LA Knight on The Rock, WWE on A&E viewership, and Khan on names for an AEW hall of fame

– Tony Khan (via an interview with ComicBook) says Brodie Lee and Sting are the first two people that come to mind to build around if he was ever to start an AEW Hall of Fame. He also mentioned Jay Briscoe as someone he would want to honor even though he never had an AEW match, calling him “one of the greatest wrestlers I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and produce.”

– LA Knight on The Rock via Busted Open Radio:

“As far as business is concerned. Business is good. It was good with him. It’s good without him. It’s good either way. I hear him say wrestling is cool again, and he’s right. But I just wanna make sure that everybody knows that it started getting cool again like 6 or 7 months before he got there.”

– Week four of WWE on A&E saw the night start with WWE Rivals: John Cena vs Randy Orton at 8PM followed by Biography: WWE Legends focused on former WCW champion Diamond Dallas Page. Rivals did 330,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in 18-49, placing in #46 on the chart. That is down from the Taker vs HBK episode which did 368,000 and 0.12 last week. Biography followed with 368,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in 18-49 and was #30 on the top 50 cable chart. It was down from the 407,000 viewers the Scott Hall episode did last week and down from the 0.13 rating. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV, thanks to Colin Vassallo)

