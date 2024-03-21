Jon Moxley/AEW update, shake up in women’s wrestling in Japan

– Tokyo Sports is reporting that the five wrestlers who will be leaving STARDOM at the end of March are:

– Utami Hayashishita

– Giulia

– MIRAI

– Mai Sakurai

– Yuzuki

They’re all expected to join Rossy Ogawa’s promotion.

– According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jon Moxley had pre-planned time off, which is why he is currently absent from AEW programming. Moxley has prior commitments in Mexico and NJPW, but that was planned before he asked for time off from AEW.

