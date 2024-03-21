Goldberg and Drew McIntyre notes

– Goldberg on Nothing Left Unsaid: “A girl beat my winning streak… beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can’t even remember… ‘A-soo-ka’ is her name. Some Japanese girl. And they touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak.

“And it just so happened that that culminated when I got there. And then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves. Pretty ironic that happened when I got there, right?

“The fact that I didn’t get along with Paul Levesque (Triple H), which is Vince’s son-in-law, I think had everything to do with it.”

Not Goldberg acting like a fussy baby crying about Asuka breaking his undefeated streak years later. He can’t even pronounce Asuka’s name properly followed by naming her the “Japanese girl” shows how disrespectful he is. He’s so selfish. pic.twitter.com/tSC2KEDkra — (@asuka_charlotte) March 21, 2024

– Addressing the chaotic situation of his contract, Drew McIntyre revealed on The Ringer’s Masked Men Show that he wasn’t going to say anything. However, he did state that he wanted to have fun and that fans would not stop seeing Drew McIntyre wrestling. It’s very important to me, having a new contract. It’s been talked about for a very long time on the internet. I’m not the only one whose contract comes up every few years or whatever, but you would think it, reading the internet. There is nothing I can say right now. I can say that I’m having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun and I’m in my prime. I’m younger than everyone thinks I am because I’ve been around for such a long time. I have years to go. No matter what, you’ll still see Drew McIntyre wrestling. I can say ‘or Drew Galloway’ and that would get everyone’s attention.

