Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco departs WWE

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE’s Executive Vice President of Live Events, John Porco, has left the company. His departure came last month.

Porco had been working for WWE for almost 25 years, starting as PR Coordinator in 1999 before being promoted to Director of Live Events Marking in 2002. In 2014 he was assigned the role of Senior Director of Live Event Marketing before becoming Vice President in 2016. In 2018, Porco was promoted to SVP of Live Events and in 2022 got his final promotion as EVP of Live Events.

Justin Scalise, who’s been with WWE for the past 17 years, has been promoted to the role of EVP of Live Events in Porco’s absence.

Scalise, just like Porco, rose through the ranks from Junior Live Event Marketing Rep to Live Event Marketing Manager to Senior Live Event Manager, Regional Director, Senior Director, Vice President of Live Events and lately, Senior Vice President of Live Events.

It’s unclear why Porco departed and it’s not known if this was a personal decision or something else.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

