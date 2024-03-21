AEW returning to Daily’s Place for two TV tapings in April

AEW is returning home to Jacksonville at Daily’s Place for both Dynamite and Collision tapings.

The Wednesday, April 24 episode of Dynamite and Saturday, April 27 episode of Collision will be taped at AEW’s “pandemic home.”

These will be the post-Dynasty PPV fallout shows before the company returns to Canada for two weeks of TV tapings there.

Tickets for these tapings are available stating from $30.25 each. The Collision tapings are listed to be a double taping with Rampage as well.

Tickets are on sale now at AEWTIX.com.

JACKSONVILLE, we're coming home again!#AEW returns to @dailysplace for #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, April 24th & #AEWCollision on Saturday, April 27th Presale for AEW Insiders on 3/19 & 3/20. General tickets on sale 3/21. Go to https://t.co/FIJvZ71BmT to become an AEW Insider! pic.twitter.com/tTeji71nsK — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) March 18, 2024

